Non Slip Grip Socks for Yoga Hospital Pilates Barre Ankle Cushioned 2 Pairs Black Gray Bicolor Grips LXL Men 9513 Women 10514

85% Cotton, 11% Spandex, 4% Binding Cloth, 100% silicone gel for outsole particels GET MORE CONFIDENCE WHILE PERFORMING YOUR ROUTINE - There is nothing better than move and exercise confidently with the knowledge that your anti-skid socks will prevent you from slipping. These stylish and casual non slip yoga socks will provide you with all the grips you need for your routine on home, hospital, gym, studio and so on. IMPROVED COMFORT THANKS TO THEIR CUSHION SOLE - Your feet will love these comfy cushioned socks, they are made of stretchy premium cotton that is breathable. Keep your feet snug and secure with these amazing non-skid socks for men and women! VERSATILE PREMIUM DESIGN - These slipper socks with gripper for women and men are great not only for sports but they are also ideal as hospital socks, perfect for physiotherapy, elderly care, pregnancy and more. Easy to wear and protect your ankle, these socks maintain a safe environment around the house, especia