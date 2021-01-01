Non-Toxic Dyes Brass Mod 208 Backpack In Arizona Jeans THE DUST COMPANY

Made in Italy by Italian Artisans Accessories in Pure Brass Made in Italy Original closure with pressure with DUST Logo Soft and Amazing Vegetable Tanned Leather There you are! Beautiful, isn't it? If you've been looking at it for a while. well, it means it's talking to you. Do you know when you are in front of a mirror and you look at yourself with eyes full of awareness? You know who you are, what you want and how you want to show it to the world. This Dust leather backpack is made like this: not for everyone, but only for those who know how to recognize the things that matter. Take a good look at it, now imagine. The backpack on your shoulder, cycling around the city with earphones while listening to your favorite song and a beautiful smile that lights up your step. Leather Care Is your bag or your wallet not as soft as it once was? Is the color of your belt a bit off? It is not surprising. Do you know why? It seems obvious, but if you want to wear a leather jacket or carry a leather accessory with you that is always enviably shiny and soft, you have to take care of it. The undisputed quality of a product made from genuine leather, especially the vegetable-tanned leather that we use at DUST, is incredible, but you must know how to maintain it. Fear not, our tips on how to clean the leather will not take much time or money. You will not have to deal with it every week but using the most effective products will allow you to revive the leather and make it shine with its own light. You can find good tips in the equestrian world. Do you know how important it is to maintain the horse's leather bridle, reins and saddles? And above all how handy using the right product for the job can be? Let us tell you: it is virtually essential. Cleaning and applying a coat of grease or similar preparations to leather keeps the reins elastic and soft and allows the rider, and the horse itself, to work in total comfort. Without this constant maintenance, the animal's sweat that builds up and usage wear the leather and ruin its performance. The same leather used in horse riding is used for your bag. Now, do you understand the example? So, remember: If you do not take care of the leather all the properties that make it unique will be lost. Cleaning the leather allows you to keep it in perfect condition, especially as regards the softness over time! Use leather-specific products in order to take care of it and give it a new lease of life without running the risk of ruining it. Non-Toxic Dyes Brass Mod 208 Backpack In Arizona Jeans THE DUST COMPANY