Inspired by dreamy days cloud watching, our Little Fluffy Clouds Lambswool Cushion features a jacquard knit of blue skies, white clouds and sunbeams. Each cushion is lovingly handcrafted in our Brighton studio from ethical, non-mulesed lambs wool spun in Scotland and filled with a plump ethical duck feather pad, perfect for snuggling up on the sofa. Striving for sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint, our cushions are made in small batches to reduce overproduction. Each piece is handmade using renewable materials, wool, cotton labels and thread and delivered in recycled and recyclable packaging, all of which are biodegradable and sourced in the UK. Remove cushion filler before washing the cover Wool is naturally antibacterial therefore needs very little washing Wash by hand only, in tepid water using a clothes washing liquid suitable for wool. Gently squeeze out excess water Dry flat on a towel over a clothes airer. Gentle, warm steam iron. Do not machine wash or tumble dry Designed and handmade in the UK Cushion Cover - 100% non-mulesed lambswool Cushion pad - ethical & certified to Oeko-Tex 100 and European Standard BS EN 129935 Non-Toxic Dyes White Cotton Little Fluffy Clouds Lambswool Cushion Jo Cranston