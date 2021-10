An elevated take on the drawstring bag, the Grand Baie gym bag can be held by the handles or worn as a backpack and manifests Wan's story of minimal design and urban necessity. Choose the Grand Baie for the innovative functionality and take it with you to the beach, on a hike or for a lunch date. Made in the United States. Pebbled calf leather, fabric lining Non-Toxic Dyes Blue Leather Grand Baie Gym Bag Colorblock Multi Pool Jeff Wan