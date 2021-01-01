Our Laines London Vegan Leather Crossbody Handbag - Perfectly decorated with a Golden Lobster and matching bead work around the edge of the bag and along the strap. The Laines London branding on the detachable strap is cleverly studded with Gold and Silver studs - meaning the wearer can match with gold or silver accessories. Finished with a back zip pocket and zipped pocket on the inside. Comes with a dust bag to keep the bag protected. Wipe clean only Detachable strap Vegan Leather Comes complete with a dust bag to protect your bag when storing. Non-Toxic Dyes Black Leather La'Pinchi Lobster Crossbody Handbag LAINES LONDON