The beautiful brooch is delicately embroidered by hand with strikingly coloured high grade faux pearls and crystals. Use the bag for makeup, hair accessories, travel or even use it as a funky clutch to style with your outfit. This gorgeous luxury velvet bag is silky soft to touch and comes with a detachable handmade brooch. A stunning feature for any dressing table. Leaving your bag at home? Take off the brooch and wear it on your clothing and other accessories. All bags are fully lined and feature a matching colour zip. Makes a perfect gift - 2 gifts in one! Hand Wash only Do not tumble dry Non-Toxic Dyes Blue Velvet Navy Bag With Lobster Brooch LAINES LONDON