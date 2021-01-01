Habit Cosmetics Non-Toxic Nail Polish, 16 Lush, 0.3 Oz

High-performance polish as clean as it gets! Habit polish is vegan, cruelty-free, 10-toxin free and strengthens nails naturally with Myrrh extract. Lush is a lavish, soft, grape creme. Rich and soothing, this shade is the visual equivalent of your nightly vin rouge. Creme finish.Recommended ForEveryone!Free-Of ClaimsToluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, TPP, DBP, Isobutylphenoxy Epoxy Resin, Xylene and Parabens. PETA-certified as vegan and cruelty-free, gluten-freeHow To Use1. Wash hands before polishing to prepare nails 2. Apply Habit polish in one to two thin coats over the edge of the nail to seal the manicure 3. Show off your beautiful nails!IngredientsButyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Stearalkonium Bentonite, N-Butyl Alcohol, Benzophenone-1, Silica, Alumina, Trimethylpentanediyl Dibenzoate, Polyvinyl Butryal, Commiphora Abyssinica Extract. May Contain (+/-): Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), Bismuth, Oxychloride (CI 77163), Oxides (CI 77499/ CI 77491), Red 34 Lake (CI 15880), Red 6 Lake (CI 15850), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850) Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Mica (CI 77019), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Yellow 11 (CI 47000), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Violet 2 (CI 60725), Ethylene/VA Copolymer]