Nonbinary Flag Unicorn Pride LGBTQIA Gender Pronouns Ally Tote Bag

Nonbinary Unicorn for a nonbinary ally or a Tyrannosaurus partner. Show your love and support for equality and egalitrarianism! A great Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Transsexual LGBT LGBTQ Gift for National Equality Pride. For Zir They Them! Unicorn nonbinary flag for Individuals. Nonbinary Lives Matter gift for those allies, friends, supporters. LGBT LGBTQ bisexual Pride Month is every month. Celebrate Gay Pride from San Francisco to the world! Use Gender neutral pronouns! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.