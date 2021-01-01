Nonbinary Rose Enby NB Pride Flag Purple Yellow Ombre Boho Tote Bag

Are you nonbinary and love roses? This design, featuring a floral watercolor rose in enby pride flag colors, was made for you! Nonbinary Rose Enby NB Pride Flag Purple Yellow White Black Ombre Boho floral design will be perfect for anyone who prefers the gender neutral pronouns they, their and them. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.