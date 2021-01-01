Nonstick Fry Pan, 11 Inch

European excellence is visible in every millimeter of this 11 inch (28 cm) Swiss Diamond skillet. This high-quality, durable piece is a must-have for every cooking enthusiast. Diamond crystals embedded in the patented coating create a naturally nonstick surface that washes clean with just hot soapy water. Cooking for a family? No problem - this skillet easily holds four to five chicken breasts and other large servings. The ergonomic handle stays cool on the stove and is attached without rivets to prevent food build-up. This item is also available with a heat-tempered glass lid. Oven-safe up to 500°F. Dishwasher safe, but we suggest hand washing Made in Switzerland. Compare Our Lines