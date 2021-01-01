HEMANT AND NANDITA Noor Maxi Dress in Beige. - size XS (also in S) HEMANT AND NANDITA Noor Maxi Dress in Beige. - size XS (also in S) Self: 81.2% viscose 18.8% metallized fiberLining: 100% viscose. Handmade in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Front button closureButtoned barrel cuffs. Smocked waist in back with pintuck detail in front. Crepe de chine fabric with metallic gold jacquard appliques throughout. BENE-WD157. HN-NOOR-5256. Hemant & Nandita blends pop details with casual sophistication, depicting an extreme attention to detail. The designs are an exciting amalgam of prints and embroideries with balanced placements. Development of fresh and new prints with pops of color in the detail and exploring different surface techniques provides the right amount of experimentation and sophisticated elegance to the brand aesthetic.