Nope Lazy Corgi Tank Top

This nope garment featuring a cute, lazy corgi laying down, is perfect for those lazy souls that would rather enjoy a night inside watching movies and relaxing than going out to party! Look lazy but cute with this corgi animal design. Well suited for anyone living with or without an fur baby companion, or as a gift for a friend or family member who owns a corgi and never wants to say yes to anything. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem