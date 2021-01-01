superdown Nora Cutout Top in Black. - size L (also in M, S) superdown Nora Cutout Top in Black. - size L (also in M, S) 75% rayon 15% nylon 10% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Asymmetrical shoulder cut-out detail. Midweight ribbed jersey fabric. SPDW-WS1301. SDS2169 F20. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.