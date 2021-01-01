KORAL Nora Sports Bra in Black. - size XS (also in S) KORAL Nora Sports Bra in Black. - size XS (also in S) 86% nylon 14% elastaneLining: 89% poly 11% spandex. Unpadded. Elasticized waistband. Sheen finish. Made in USA. KORL-WI34. A422S06. Since its inception, KORAL Activewear has made it their mission to design high-fashion for the highly-active woman. Brazilian designer Ilana Kugel is committed to creating leggings, sports bras, tanks, tops, jackets and more that use only the most flattering fabrics, show off bold design and have an unmatched technology weaved into their make-up. KORAL Activewear allows for effortless transitions and timeless style - no matter how busy you are.