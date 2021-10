Debuted in white on Gabriela Hearst's Spring '19 runway, this dress is re-imagined for this season in black linen that's infused with Aloe. It has a fitted bodice with asymmetric straps that frame your décolletage and falls to a floaty skirt with sharp pleats for movement and volume. Wear yours with chunky sandals or point-toe pumps, depending on the occasion. Wear it with: [Bottega Veneta Shoulder bag id1241247], [Gabriela Hearst Sandals id1246732].