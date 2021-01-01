The classic Chelsea boot silhouette takes on the sole of the season with our bold lug-sole NORAH bootie. It stands out with our RISE lug sole an exaggerated iteration of our LIFT lug sole that is similarly engineered for durability and resilience. More than just one of the coolest styles of the season this boot is all comfort all the time. Highlights include a modern tread sole for extra traction an elastic side gusset for slip-on-and-go convenience and a streamlined mid-calf shaft for easy versatility. Stuart Weitzman Norah Booties, White Leather, Size: 8 Wide