Elevate your Spring time look with the Eric Michael Norah open toe sandal. Featuring a suede upper with intricate cutouts at the vamp and an adjustable hook-and-loop closure. Soft leather lining and cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. Chunky heel and durable synthetic outsole. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 38 (US Women's 7.5-8), width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.