Made of galvanized metal with fabric hardback shade - On-off switch - 1 type A bulb (not included); 150 watts max or CFL 25 watts max - Assembly required - Clean with a soft, dry cloth - Estimated Assembly Time: 15 Minutes Grace your space with the earthy elegance of the Norbert metal table lamp. A top-and-bottom ombre effect on the galvanized metal base is delightfully different. Ribbed texturing adds that much more interest. In the Box - Norbert Table Lamp (Set of 2) - Gray - Documentation