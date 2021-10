Being normal is overrated and frankly stupid. Unique, weird, and random individuals are happy just as they are. People don't notice your flaws when they notice how cool you are. Wearing this will send a signal that you're quirky or off-beat and proud of it. Perfect for friends, sister, and anyone that is unique. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.