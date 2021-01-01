The Fur Salon Norman Ambrose For The Fur Salon Hooded Sheared Mink Coat

ONLY AT SAKS. From the Norman Ambrose For The Fur Salon Collection. Ultra-luxe sheared mink coat enhanced with a long-haired mink hood. Attached hood Long sleeves Snap button front Waist welt pockets Lining: Silk Fur type: Dyed mink Fur origin: Denmark Dry clean by fur specialist Imported SIZE & FIT About 34" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Furs - Fur Salon Direct > The Fur Salon > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Fur Salon. Color: Black Velvet. Size: Medium.