The Fur Salon Norman Ambrose For The Fur Salon Lamb Fur Leather Trim Jacket

ONLY AT SAKS. From the Norman Ambrose for the Fur Salon Collection. Leather sectioned trim accents this button front lamb fur coat while a flare hem finishes with a feminine touch. Wing collar Long sleeves Front button close Side seam pockets Leather sectioned trim Lining: polyester Fur type: Dyed lamb Fur origin: China Professional fur cleaning only Imported SIZE & FIT About 38" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small. Furs - Fur Salon Direct > The Fur Salon > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Fur Salon. Color: Black. Size: Medium.