The Fur Salon Norman Ambrose For The Fur Salon Win- Collar Lamb Hair Fit-&-Flare Coat

ONLY AT SAKS. From the Norman Ambrose for the Fur Salon Collection. Leopard-printed lamb hair accents this feminine winged collar fit-and-flare coat for a statement look. Wing collar Long sleeves Front zip close Side seam pockets Tiered leather trim Polyester lining Fur type: Dyed lamb Fur origin: China Professional fur cleaning only Imported SIZE & FIT Fit and flare silhouette About 37" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small. Furs - Fur Salon Direct > The Fur Salon > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Fur Salon. Color: Animal Print. Size: Small.