Remember your favorite family vacation being a lake bum with this souvenir lake apparel! Fishing, backpacking, camping, boating, swimming, houseboating, water skiing, it was the best summer vacation ever! Hike the trails, see the mountains, dig your toes into the sand and remember the beautiful lake and nature with this souvenir lake apparel. Makes a great gift for the outdoorsy person! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem