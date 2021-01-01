Upgrade your summer sandal style with the Marc Fisher LTD Norsa heeled sandal. This slip on style features a weaved leather upper with toe thong post for an easy style to pair with anything. Leather lining with square toe silhouette. Leather wrapped chunky heel. Synthetic outsole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 4 in Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.