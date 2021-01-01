Norse God Loki Snake Pagan Son of Odin Premium T-Shirt

Loki is connected to the snake in a number of ways. One of the symbols used to represent Loki is that of two snakes, circling one another to form an S shape, and biting the tail of the other. Old norse Knotwork Loki Snake Asgard Design with Runes. If you love Norse Mythology or you are interested in the strong symbolism of the scandinavian folkloret than this Viking Loki Design is for you. Great for all lovers of Valhalla and the old gods. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.