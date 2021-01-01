North Carolina Mountain State Shape Hiking Mt Mitchell T-Shirt

Are you an avid hiker or trekker, who went to North Carolina specifically to climb Mount Mitchell? Or maybe your family is planning a hiking trip to the summit? If so, this Mt Mitchell design is the thing to buy. Featuring a mountain art illustration in the state shape of North Carolina along with the elevation of the summit, this Mount Mitchell design is the perfect gift for anyone who loves trekking and hiking in the mountains and has been to Mt Mitchell. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem