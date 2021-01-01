North Face Dolomite One Sleeping Bag, Regular, Hyper Blue/Radiant Yellow

The super-versatile North Face Dolomite One Sleeping Bag is a 3-in-1 sleep system that will keep you comfortable in any temperature. This bag has multiple layers with Heatseeker™ Eco synthetic insulation that makes it suitable for temperatures from 15° F to 50° F and up. It has a roomy rectangular shape and a soft fleece mid-layer for comfort. DESIGN 3-in-1 sleep system Top layer is 50° rated with Heatseeker™ Eco synthetic insulation for warmer weather Middle layer is 30° rated with Heatseeker™ Eco synthetic insulation for cool nights Use both layers together for versatile 15° bag Zippers open at bottom for ventilation Roomy rectangular shape for mobility Mid-layer fleece liner Watch pocket SPECS Temperature Rating: 15° F, 30° F, 50° F Total Weight: 5 lbs. (regular), 5 lbs. 13 oz. (long) Stuff Sack Dimensions: 11” x 20” Materials: 50D cire polyester taffeta with water-repellent finish, 100% polyester lining, Heatseeker™ Eco 30% recycled polyester cut-staple insulation Additional Details Style: NF0A3S8O