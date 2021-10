The motif says one thing clear: home is where the seagull farts, are you a North Child and not to get away from the Baltic Sea or North Sea? North German says Moin to you in the north. Do you like seagulls and lighthouses on the beach and sea? A great gift or gift idea for North German, flat Germans who live on the coast and fart for birthdays or Christmas. Do you live on the Nordic coast by the sea? Then you need this shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem