North Korean Roots Ancestry Immigrant USA North Korea Flag T-Shirt

This patriotic design featuring a tree in the American flag & North Korea flag roots with the text "American Grown With North Korean Roots" is for a North Korean-American with dual citizenship & wants to show your North Korean heritage. Design is the perfect way to represent the USA & North Korea. Show off USA pride & pride in your Korean ancestry with this Family Heritage design for an American who has a family history in North Korea. Be proud of your ancestry & share it with the world! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem