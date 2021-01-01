From xtratuf

XTRATUF North Shore Women's Sandals, Coral (XWN-700), 7 M US

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Chevron Molded foot cradle provides excellent lateral stability to help you keep your footing on pitching decks, or maintain your stance while reeling in the big one Triple-density bottom: These flip-flops feature a triple-density bottom for extra support and cushioning; comfortable sandals are essential if you're spending long hours on your feet Slip-resistant Chevron outsole provides solid traction on slippery decks and docks; the outsole is non-marking to keep boat decks and cabin floors clean Shoes

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com