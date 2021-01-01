Norwegian Roots Ancestry Immigrant Patriotic USA Norway Flag Tank Top

This patriotic design featuring a tree in stars & stripes style American flag & Norway flag roots with the text "American Grown With Norwegian Roots" is for a Norwegian or Norwegian-American with dual citizenship & wants to show your Norwegian heritage. Design is the perfect way to represent the USA & Norway. Show off USA pride & pride in your Norwegian ancestry with this Family Heritage design for an American who has a family history in Norway. Be proud of your ancestry & share it with the world! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem