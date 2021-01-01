Not All Conversations Are Loud Floral ASL Deaf Awareness Tee T-Shirt

Floral Sign Language tee that says Not All Conversations Are Loud. Has ASL signs in sign language. Great gift for audiologist, hearing doctor, otolaryngologist, or ENT. Great way to bring awareness about hearing loss, deafness, hearing aid, sing language. Are you looking for a gift for someone who is suffering from hearing loss, is deaf, or needs hearing aid? Encourage them with this beautiful floral design that lets them know they are not alone and educates others that not all conversations are loud. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem