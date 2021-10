A great Viking design with the inscription: you can't solve all the problems with the sword, sometimes you need an axe. This is the perfect design for your next medieval market, Viking trip, Viking cosplay, Nordic mythology. This design is perfect as a gift for anyone interested in Nordic mythology of Vikings and Walhalla, for the next Viking evening with friends at a medieval market. Order it for anyone who likes Vikings! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem