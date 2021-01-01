This Not Your-Boyfriend's Jeans in Light Indigo are the perfect casual jean for warm temp days and nights! Fit is true to size. Feel is lightweight, soft and stretchy. Non-Sheer. Style them with a floppy stray hat, lace bralette, flowing kimono and sandals for a day out with friends or tiered necklace, racerback bodysuit, and heels for a night out! Features: RISE: Mid-Rise LEG DESC: Slim KNEE: 16 1/8" BOTTOM OPENING: 13 3/4" INSEAMS: 27", 29" (cuffed 1 1/4" x 2) FRONT RISE: 10 1/4" BACK RISE: 14 5/8"