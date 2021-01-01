Not Your Ordinary Paleo Breakfast Cookbook: Mouth Watering Pancakes, Waffles, Donut, Breakfast Breads and Vegetable Sausage & Egg Recipes Laura K John

About the Book This is a helpful book for anyone looking for healthy recipes and/or following the Paleolithic diet guidelines to eating. In the next section, you will get an introduction to the Paleo diet and its benefits followed by a collection of recipes to put the diet into action. This collection consists of a variety of breakfast foods grouped into three sections. First, you will find a variety of tasty pancake, waffle and similar recipes. Following the traditional breakfast cakes is scones, breads and sweet donuts. Lastly, balance the sweet with savory dishes made from vegetables, sausage and eggs. You will have original breakfast meals for weeks with these 30 delicious recipes.