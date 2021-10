Playful prints in soft brushed jersey make this cute and cozy sleepshirt a comfort superstar. Soft brushed jersey feels great against your skin. Notch collar. Full button front. 3/4-length sleeves. Curved bottom hem. Contrasting piping at collar and along placket. In your choice of fun prints. Length: S 36 inches; M 36.5 inches; L 37 inches; XL 37.5 inches.