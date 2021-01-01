Nothing Changes Alcoholics AA Narcotics NA Anonymous 12 Step Premium T-Shirt

Inspirational graphic design That reads Nothing Changes If Nothing Changes. Great for anyone living and enjoying recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. A true meditation a simple sponsor message. Part of the 12 step program from the Big Book. Great gifts idea for anyone enjoying sober living and found the courage to change their life for the better. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.