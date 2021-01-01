Notos Round Plate - 8/IN - Also in: 11IN, 12IN, 7/IN, 10IN

For his first collaboration with COSTA NOVA, the renowned German designer Carsten Gollnick drew from the aesthetic world of the Portuguese Atlantic coast, to create a distinctive tableware collection in fine stoneware. The Notos Round Plate features color contrasts reminiscent of the Portuguese Atlantic coast, especially the border between water and land. Straight lines, pure shapes and flowing surfaces meet matte, rough and sandy structures. The light, sandy beige color of "dune path" engage in perfect dialogue with the very deep, shining tone of "latitude black", inspired by the Atlantic.