RtA Nour Top in Grey 84% cotton 16% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Stylized seams throughout. Embroidered logo detail at back. Mid-weight knit fabric. Set sold separately. RTAF-WS211. WS21-SSKN-9033ICEGR. About the designer: RtA is the brainchild of Eli Azran and David Rimokh, a Los Angeles-based design duo. RTA denim is a movement, not only a product, but a culture that embraces the creative aspiration of the individual and combines street lifestyle with obscure nature in the constant search to attain awe. The collection is a collaboration of feminine and androgynous, combining street lifestyle with obscure nature. Road to Awe is a constant journey to bettering yourself, says Azran.