Yves Rocher - Nourishing 2-in-1 Cream Mask - Hair Mask

Yves Rocher - Dual action: nutrition + moisture Rich in essential fatty acids, this avocado oil mask rebalances and maintains the natural lipid levels of hair with its proven dual action: 1. Provides the hair fibers with the essential nutrients it needs 2. Locks these nutrients deep into the hair fiber to to prevent it from drying out Since beautiful hair starts with a healthy scalp, we integrated Agave fructans at the heart of every formula. This new cosmetics extract activates microcirculation*, in combination with a scalp massage, allowing hair to grow stronger and more beautiful. Proven effectiveness: Nutrition + anti-dryness dual action. Its +: 2-in-1 application: on dry or damp hair before or after shampooing. Our Commitment: • More than 95% ingredients from natural origin • Dermatologically tested formula • Easily biodegradable, silicone-free formula • Eco-tube made of 25% less plastic than a standard tube • Organically-grown Agave *In vitro tests. 6.7 fl. oz./200 ml eco-tube Nourishing 2-in-1 Cream Mask