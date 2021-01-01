From ogx

OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo for Strong & Healthy Hair, with Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil & Egg White Protein, Paraben-Free, Sulfate-Free Surfactants, 25.4 fl.oz

$9.84 on sale
($15.17 save 35%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Blended with coconut oil to add luster & shine & coconut milk to help keep hair strong & smooth Shampoo also contains whipped egg white protein for smooth & healthy-looking hair with every wash Suitable for all hair types & textures, coconut shampoo promotes strength & elasticity in your locks Pleasant creamy coconut, white peach & shea butter scent leaves tresses smelling irresistibly good The sulfate-free surfactant haircare system is paraben-free, gentle & leaves hair feeling nourished This moisturizing shampoo softens, strengthens & hydrates hair to leave it glowing & soft

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com