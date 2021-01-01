Dr. Hauschka Nourishing Hair Conditioner (200ml)

Deeply hydrate locks from root to tip with Dr. Hauschka's Nourishing Hair Conditioner; a powerful treatment developed to regenerate, strengthen and restore healthy-looking hair. Infused with medicinal plant extracts from marshmallow, oak and nettle, the innovative formula delivers long-lasting moisture, whilst protective wheat and milk proteins boost elasticity and volume. A blend of neem, macadamia nut and jojoba oils impart luminous shine, improve manageability and fight frizz to leave you with calm, smooth strands and a salon style finish. E.N. Free from synthetic fragrances, dyes and preservatives, mineral oils, parabens, silicone and PEG.