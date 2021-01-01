NOV 1991 Vintage Cassette Pencil 30th Birthday Retro Funny Premium T-Shirt

Born in November 1991 vintage style cool, 30 years old bday retro cassette lover. Retro Music 80s 90s lover 30th bday ideas. Cool 30 YO bday boys men women girls 1980s style birthday party supplies & accessories. Nov 1991 cassette vintage. 1991 cassette retro funny idea. November 1991 birthday humorous. Vintage birthday design made in 1991 funny sayings. 1991 30 year old vintage humors quotes. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.