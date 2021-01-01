PISTOLA Nova Relaxed High Rise Cut Off Short in Blue. - size 28 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30) PISTOLA Nova Relaxed High Rise Cut Off Short in Blue. - size 28 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30) 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Frayed raw-cut hem. Faded denim fabric with intentionally destroyed areas. Shorts measure approx 12.5 in length. PSTL-WF69. P4451RLP-BWY. PISTOLA is a premium denim label offering contemporary ready-to-wear collections designed with the modern woman's independent spirit in mind. Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Grace Na, Pistola skillfully blends expert cuts with a streetwise sensibility. Designed in California, PISTOLA garment is meticulously crafted, elevating everyday material with precise fits and utilitarian style edge, to give women thoughtfully designed classics as wardrobe essentials to live in. PISTOLA stands by the guiding principle that high-quality denim is for everyone, forever.