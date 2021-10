Indah Nova Top in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Indah Nova Top in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 74% poly 26% elastane. Hand wash cold. Unpadded cups with cut-out detail. Hook and eye back closure. Imported. INDA-WX641. NOVA-SR20. Known for its vibrant colors and innovative designs, Indah roots itself in a life of adventure. Created and produced on the island of Bali, Indonesia, Indah draws its vision each season from an international community of artists, travelers, and local beauty. Lavish prints and luxurious fabrics are an exclusive trademark of the Indah family and have given the line a bold edge in a world of the little black dress. Super-fine eyes for detail and an endless love of life and excitement truly encapsulate Indah and all that we seek to create.