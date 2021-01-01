Travel lite and travel far in the super Nova. Part of the Travel Lite collection, this platform sandal ups the cool factor with stylish look, a sport bottom and straps that lock you in comfort. This women's sandal favorite is an easy, lightweight comfort choice. With OTBT's unique, lightweight sport bottom, these are comfortable walking shoes for women who don't want to be weighed down. Features:- Women's Platform sandals- Crafted with genuine leather and fabric- Upper stretch band- Memory foam padded sock- 1.97" Platform wedge heel- Travel Lite® EVA sole