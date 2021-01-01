NP11 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Headphones with Mic Volume Remote Control IPX7 Sweatproof inEar for Sports Running Gym

24-Month Hassle-Free Warranty, Easy to Reach Customer Service Wireless bluetooth in-ear headphones with comfortable earhooks, comes with 3 earbud cover sizes (small, regular, large) and a black storage pouch. IPX7 sweatproof, perfect for sports, running, exercise, the gym, travel and more. Bluetooth version 4.1 and EDR universal compatibility. Play up to 8 hours of music time, 250 hours of standby time and charges fully in 1.5-2 hours with red light indicator. Up to 30 feet of Bluetooth range in open space. Can be connected with two devices simultaneously and quick pairing with Android, iOS and other Bluetooth devices. Includes volume control, press + (increase) button to forward to next song and - (lower) button to rewind songs. Press button to play/pause music, and pick/end calls. Package inludes: NP11 Wireless Bluetooth Headset, 3 different sizes of earbud covers (small, regular, large), micro USB charging cable and black storage pouch.