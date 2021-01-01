Nike NSRL Men's Long-Sleeve Wool Crew

CONFRONT COOL CONDITIONS WITH INNOVATIVE WARMTH. The Nike Sports Research Lab (NSRL) set out to keep runners running by using the latest and best technologies. Our team tested the Nike NSRL Crew, helping to make sure its wool fabric keeps you warm in cool conditions. We engineered breathable mesh in high-heat areas, creating zones of optimal warmth and ventilation where you need it most. It's tailored to match what our athletes wear to help you reach your personal best. Exploration x Performance NSRL mainlines science and technology into the athlete experience, transforming every data point into a cutting-edge performance advantage. The result is state-of-the-art gear designed to help you get the best out of your workout. Miles of Warmth Lightweight Merino wool feels soft against the skin. We tested it for over 2 years in freezing temperatures around the globe to ensure it stays warm in cooler temperatures. It does not cling or cool when damp, keeping you comfortable throughout your run. The wool has antibacterial properties to help reduce the garment's smell. Made to Breathe Mesh fabric is engineered in high-heat areas to create zones of optimal warmth and ventilation. More Benefits Thumbholes help extend coverage for warmth. Product Details 67% wool/33% nylon Machine wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Style: DB0825; Color: Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult