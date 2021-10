The versatile function of this Smartwool beanie is sure to be your companion on ski trips and cold-weather runs. Heavyweight Mid 250 baselayer fabric provides exceptional insulation in cool to cold conditions. Double-layer interlock knit construction. Clean finish seams for a bulk-free fit. Roll cuff ear band supplies adjustable warmth. Reversible design adds variety. 100% merino wool. Machine wash cold on gentle. Tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 17 in