An intense fragrance for men & women. Conveys tranquility in nature & curious desire. Perfect for evening, colder seasons & special occasions wear. Launch year: 2018. Top notes: Rhubarb. Heart notes: Rose, Raspberry, Amyl salicylate. Base notes: Leather, Oakmoss, Animal notes, Cedar. Design house: Nasomatto. Scent name: Nudiflorum Extrait. Gender: Mens. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 1 oz. Barcode: 8717774840337. Nasomatto - Nudiflorum Extrait Eau De Parfum Spray 30ml/1oz. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.